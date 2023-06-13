The recent tragic road accident in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, leading to avoidable fatalities, highlights the dire need for safety mechanisms to assist drivers on challenging routes. It is incumbent upon the state to ensure road safety, which encompasses both secure infrastructure and comprehensive driver training. Merely hoping for the drivers to be experienced and diligent is not enough.

Driving on mountainous terrain presents unique challenges that necessitate specific skills and knowledge. The winding roads, steep gradients, and erratic weather conditions require drivers to exercise utmost caution and precision. Additionally, the lack of safety mechanisms and the poor infrastructure further complicate matters.

Investing in safety infrastructure is imperative. Upgrading road signage, improving visibility, and installing guardrails and barriers can significantly reduce accident risks. Incorporating warning systems, such as reflective road markers and strategically placed mirrors, heightens drivers’ situational awareness and responsiveness.

While individual responsibility is vital, expecting all drivers to possess expertise in tackling challenging mountain roads is unrealistic. The state must bridge this knowledge gap. Topics covered that can be included are vehicle handling, braking methods, and understanding the impact of weather conditions on driving dynamics. Collaboration with regional transportation authorities is crucial. Developing specialised curricula and providing ongoing refresher courses emphasise defensive driving skills, situational awareness, and hazard recognition, preventing accidents and preserving lives.

Continuous efforts to enhance road safety demand collaborative measures between the state and the community. Engaging with local driving schools, conducting awareness campaigns, and organising workshops would promote a culture of responsible driving. Encouraging motorists to adopt defensive driving habits and emphasising the importance of adhering to speed limits and traffic rules can significantly reduce the occurrence of accidents.

Road safety is an essential right. The state must allocate resources and prioritise measures that promote safer driving in mountainous areas. Investing in infrastructure upgrades, enhancing driver training, and adopting proactive approaches to road safety will yield tangible outcomes.