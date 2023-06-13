Rs5b earmarked for New Gwadar International Airport

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s new federal budget 2023-24 has allocated about Rs5 billion in the total cost of New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA). With the allocation, NGIA’s total cost will be increased from Rs55.4 billion to Rs60.208 billion.

Ministry of Planning has already approved Rs5 billion in the meeting of Central Development Working Committee (CDWP), high-powered government decision- making body, on June 02 in Islamabad, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Saturday.

The government had originally sanctioned the project’s construction at a cost of Rs7.5 billion in 2010. The first revision of Rs22.5 billion was approved in 2015.

Second revision occurred with revised PC-I at a cost to Rs51.298 billion in December 2021. Later Rs55.4 billion were approved in October 12, 2020.

The NGIA will play a pivotal role in establishing Gwadar’s strategic importance, meeting the forecasted increase in aviation activity, and supporting the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In relation to the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) project, the Planning Minister emphasised the importance of providing ample job opportunities to the local population of Gwadar. Furthermore, he emphasised that special attention should be given to prioritising and expediting the completion of critical components of the Gwadar Airport project.