Sarwar wants to purge politics of electables

LAHORE - The PML-Q’s Chief Organizer Ch Mohammad Sarwar Monday expressed his resolve to take the politics out of the traditional political families saying that the electables had hijacked the country’s politics.
“I want to take politics out of 1000 families and bring it to 240 million people of Pakistan as the electables have hijacked the politics of the country”, he said while addressing a presser at Muslim League House along with nazims, counselors and 300 political workers from Shahdara, Lahore. He said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML) will introduce new faces from the middle class and youth in the coming elections. The former Governor in a satirical comment said that PML had requested allotting ‘tractor’ as party symbol in order to contest general elections and the party has enough ‘diesel’ for cultivation.
Chaudhry Sarwar acknowledged that politicians tend to forget their workers once they come into power, but he assured that he had stood with the people during difficult times and had not separated from them even after achieving success. Explaining his statement regarding the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party the other day and the London plan, he said; “Many leaders including Altaf Hussain live in London, anyone can be consulted”. In response to a question, he said that Tehreek-e-Insaaf had popularity but its leader was not used to listening to anyone. He added that if he had listened, his party would have become an institution based on democratic principles. Talking about joining hands with N-League, the former governor said that it would be premature to say anything about the alliance with any party.
“We are open to seat adjustments, however, we will decide about a political alliance close to the general elections,” the former Governor Punjab added. He criticized the trend of turning politics into a business and emphasized that while the rulers enjoy luxuries, the common people struggle to provide education and healthcare for their children. He promised to present the entire development program to the nation before the elections.