Sarwar wants to purge politics of electables

LAHORE - The PML-Q’s Chief Organizer Ch Mohammad Sarwar Mon­day expressed his resolve to take the politics out of the tra­ditional political families say­ing that the electables had hi­jacked the country’s politics.

“I want to take politics out of 1000 families and bring it to 240 million people of Pakistan as the electables have hijacked the politics of the country”, he said while addressing a press­er at Muslim League House along with nazims, counsel­ors and 300 political work­ers from Shahdara, Lahore. He said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML) will introduce new faces from the middle class and youth in the coming elections. The former Gover­nor in a satirical comment said that PML had requested allot­ting ‘tractor’ as party symbol in order to contest general elections and the party has enough ‘diesel’ for cultivation.

Chaudhry Sarwar acknowl­edged that politicians tend to forget their workers once they come into power, but he assured that he had stood with the people during diffi­cult times and had not sepa­rated from them even after achieving success. Explaining his statement regarding the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party the other day and the London plan, he said; “Many leaders including Altaf Hussain live in London, anyone can be con­sulted”. In response to a ques­tion, he said that Tehreek-e-Insaaf had popularity but its leader was not used to listen­ing to anyone. He added that if he had listened, his party would have become an insti­tution based on democratic principles. Talking about join­ing hands with N-League, the former governor said that it would be premature to say anything about the alliance with any party.

“We are open to seat ad­justments, however, we will decide about a political alli­ance close to the general elec­tions,” the former Governor Punjab added. He criticized the trend of turning politics into a business and empha­sized that while the rulers enjoy luxuries, the common people struggle to provide education and healthcare for their children. He promised to present the entire devel­opment program to the na­tion before the elections.