Senate: Govt, Opp in blame game on economic crisis

ISLAMABAD - The opposition and the treasury in the Senate on Monday entered into a blame game with each other during the budget debate with the former accusing the coalition government of taking the country on the verge of economic collapse and the latter de­manding from PTI to apologize pub­licly on the May 9 incidents.

The treasury came down hard on the PTI for ‘crossing the red line’ by attacking the military installa­tions and the General Headquarters (GHQ) on May 9.

The house also passed a resolu­tion demanding that the culprits, planners, facilitators, and instiga­tors of violent acts of May 9 should be brought to justice under the law.

The resolution moved in the house by Minister of State for Law Sena­tor Shahadat Awan condemned the “shocking, brazen, shameless and distressing acts of arson and van­dalism.” It said that attacks on Jin­nah House in Lahore, monuments of martyrs and national heroes, mil­itary installations and Radio Paki­stan in Peshawar were deplorable.

The resolution expressed solidari­ty with the families of martyrs and paid glowing tributes to the armed forces for their services in safe­guarding the motherland from all in­ternal and external threats.

Later, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem opening the debate on the annual budget for fiscal 2023-24 accused the coalition government in the cen­tre for present problems of the coun­try on the economic front.

He said that the people have been burdened further with the imposi­tion of Rs 200 billion in taxes.

The opposition leader Waseem called for introducing genuine re­forms, curtailing unnecessary ex­penditure besides putting the own house in order.

Minister for Law and Justice Sen­ator Azam Nazir Tarar in his re­sponse applauded the opposition leader what he said for adopting a democratic behaviour in his speech. He also condemned the incidents of arson and labelled May 9 as a black day in the political history of the country. He also criticized the eco­nomic policies of the previous PTI government, noting that before the Supreme Court’s decision against former prime minister Nawaz Shar­if in 2017, the economic indicators were positive, with stable commod­ity prices accessible to the lower middle class.

Blaming the PTI regime for the fi­nancial turmoil in the country, he pointed out that it took significant loans, which had not been done in the country’s history for the past 75 years. Tarar reassured the house that the Pakistan Democratic Move­ment (PDM) led government would continue its efforts to improve the country’s economy.

He asked the PTI to give answer on such acts including attacks on Paki­stan Army and its martyrs. He said that these incidents were actually an attack on Pakistan. “Pakistan is our red line and the Pakistan Army is our red line,” he said. He accused the opposition party as anti-Paki­stan and anti-army and sought from it to apologize in the house over acts of May 9 and attack on GHQ.

In the meanwhile, PTI lawmak­ers including Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur and Saifullah Abro contin­ued interrupting the speech of Kir­mani amidst repeated requests of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to observe silence and take their seats.