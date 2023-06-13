Senate: Govt, Opp in blame game on economic crisis

ISLAMABAD - The opposition and the treasury in the Senate on Monday entered into a blame game with each other during the budget debate with the former accusing the coalition government of taking the country on the verge of economic collapse and the latter demanding from PTI to apologize publicly on the May 9 incidents.
The treasury came down hard on the PTI for ‘crossing the red line’ by attacking the military installations and the General Headquarters (GHQ) on May 9.
The house also passed a resolution demanding that the culprits, planners, facilitators, and instigators of violent acts of May 9 should be brought to justice under the law.
The resolution moved in the house by Minister of State for Law Senator Shahadat Awan condemned the “shocking, brazen, shameless and distressing acts of arson and vandalism.” It said that attacks on Jinnah House in Lahore, monuments of martyrs and national heroes, military installations and Radio Pakistan in Peshawar were deplorable.
The resolution expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs and paid glowing tributes to the armed forces for their services in safeguarding the motherland from all internal and external threats.
Later, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem opening the debate on the annual budget for fiscal 2023-24 accused the coalition government in the centre for present problems of the country on the economic front.
He said that the people have been burdened further with the imposition of Rs 200 billion in taxes.
The opposition leader Waseem called for introducing genuine reforms, curtailing unnecessary expenditure besides putting the own house in order.
Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar in his response applauded the opposition leader what he said for adopting a democratic behaviour in his speech. He also condemned the incidents of arson and labelled May 9 as a black day in the political history of the country. He also criticized the economic policies of the previous PTI government, noting that before the Supreme Court’s decision against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017, the economic indicators were positive, with stable commodity prices accessible to the lower middle class.
Blaming the PTI regime for the financial turmoil in the country, he pointed out that it took significant loans, which had not been done in the country’s history for the past 75 years. Tarar reassured the house that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government would continue its efforts to improve the country’s economy.
He asked the PTI to give answer on such acts including attacks on Pakistan Army and its martyrs. He said that these incidents were actually an attack on Pakistan. “Pakistan is our red line and the Pakistan Army is our red line,” he said. He accused the opposition party as anti-Pakistan and anti-army and sought from it to apologize in the house over acts of May 9 and attack on GHQ.
In the meanwhile, PTI lawmakers including Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur and Saifullah Abro continued interrupting the speech of Kirmani amidst repeated requests of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to observe silence and take their seats.