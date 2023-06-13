Tuesday, June 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shaheen Sehbai, Adil Raja among four booked in sedition case

Shaheen Sehbai, Adil Raja among four booked in sedition case
Web Desk
12:09 AM | June 13, 2023
National

The Islamabad police on Monday registered a case against journalists Shaheen Sehbai, Wajahat Saeed Khan, and retired army officers including Adil Raja (YouTuber) and Syed Haider Raza Mehdi (YouTuber) for allegedly inciting people to attack military installations throughout the country on May 9 after the arrest of PTI chief.

Complainant Muhammad Aslam said that he was passing by the federal capital’s G-11 area on May 9 when he saw a group of people sharing “screenshots of tweets and video messages” of Raja, Wajahat, Mehdi and Sehbai.

He alleged that they were inciting people to launch attack on the military installations, spread terrorism and create chaos in the country after the arrest of PTI chief in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Aslam demanded the authorities to take action against the social media accounts of the accused.

An FIR was registered at the Ramna police station on the complaint of Aslam.

Saudi Arabia eyes to benefit from China’s renewable energy capabilities

Army resolves to tighten 'noose of law' around May 9 perpetrators

On June 7, the military’s top brass vowed to tighten noose around masterminds and planners of May 9 incidents, said ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir chaired the 81st Formation Commanders Conference, attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and Formation Commanders, at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

May 9 attacks

On May 9, PTI chief was held by the National Accountability Bureau with the help of the paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case. The arrest sparked countrywide protests including attacks on military installations and state properties across Pakistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1686552389.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023