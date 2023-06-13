Tuesday, June 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sheikh Rashid assails govt for contradictory statements on IMF deal

Sheikh Rashid assails govt for contradictory statements on IMF deal

Says coalition govt would go for elections by relying upon May 9 events as a narrative

Agencies
June 13, 2023
National, Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   Seasoned politician Sheikh Rashid on Monday said the statements issued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members on the IMF deal were contradictory.

While questioning whether they were managing the country or some market, he said the ministers were of the opinion that the anti-US narrative was reason behind not finalising the agreement. At the same time, the Awa­mi Muslim League (AML) chief noted that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had been saying that the IMF was doing politics and he did not care about what the international lender had to say.

But on the other hand, the prime minister said they were going to sign document during the current month and the nation would be taken into confidence, if it wasn’t the case, the former interior minister added. In a series of tweets, Mr Rashid claimed that the people were not being fooled by their assertions. The coalition government would go for elections by relying upon the May 9 events as a narrative, he predicted.

CDA starts planning to introduce LRT in Islamabad

The AML chief remarked that no decision had so far been made about which one would be the actual king’s party and that the PPP unable to trap any big name [induct known political figures into the party].

He said threatening the expatriates would further decline the remittanc­es and added that the budget was quite opposite to the facts. Mr Rashid was of the opinion that Almighty Al­lah and the judiciary would rescue the country out of the present politi­cal hell as the biryani-based rallies [a reference to the public gatherings being attended by Maryam Nawaz] were going to prove unproductive.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1686552389.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023