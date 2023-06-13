Sherry Rehman urges new financial regimes for climate funding

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environ­mental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday urged for new financial regimes for Climate funding. “A fair amount of thought leadership and re­tooling is needed, both for markets and public insti­tutions to change their instruments to meet quantum growing needs, as navigating a forest of barriers has become normalized for accessing a small percentage green financing,” said the minister. The minister was keynoting virtually at a Chatham House Conference on Green Accountability and Climate Finance, a news release said. She said, “The accelerated impacts of cli­mate change require transformational thinking, both in terms of the quantum needed for social impact, but also to bridge the dangerous gap between different levels of emitters, especially for the less-prepared de­veloping world, where the speed and scale of financ­ing can mean the difference now between survival and subsistence, development or dystopia. The scale of human suffering has totally changed because cli­mate change is coming at us so fast and furious that we’re having trouble just understanding its scale and velocity. It can’t even be called ‘climate change’ any­more, it’s a ‘climate emergency’,” said the minister. She said that UN estimates that developing countries already need $70 billion per year to cover adaptation costs now and will need $140–$300 billion in 2030, rising to $280-500 billion by 2050, but she reiterated that these numbers are also underestimated.