Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Soldiers martyred in N Waziristan laid to rest with full military honors
Agencies
June 13, 2023
RAWALPINDI  -   The funeral prayers of the three soldiers — who em­braced martyrdom in North Waziristan — were offered in Miranshah and they were laid to rest in their native areas with military honours. Accord­ing to ISPR, the funeral prayers of subedar Asghar Ali, sepoy Naseem Khan and Sepoy Mu­hammad Zaman were attend­ed by large numbers by offi­cers and, family members and local people. The three brave sons of the nation were mar­tyred while fighting the terror­ists. The military spokesman says that the Pakistan Army was determined to ensure the defence of the motherland at any cost. According to a state­ment issued by the Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR), on the night of 09/10 June troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and resul­tantly three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terror­ists were injured. “However, during an intense exchange of fire, subedar Asghar Ali, sepoy Naseem Khan and sepoy Mu­hammad Zaman having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat,” the ISPR said.

Agencies

