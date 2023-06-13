Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash

GRETA-A bus carrying wedding guests overturned and killed 10 people in an “unimaginable” night-time crash in a popular wine region near Sydney, police said Monday -- Australia’s deadliest road accident in 16 years. The white coach was ferrying guests from a wedding at a local winery when it flipped onto its left side late on Sunday, coming to rest on the pavement alongside roadside barriers at the entrance to a major roundabout.

A dozen emergency workers wearing high visibility yellow vests were at the scene on the foggy night, helping to ferry more than 20 people to hospital with their vehicles’ lights flashing blue and orange. One patient was in a “critical” condition and 20 others “stable”, police said.

Wedding photos shared on social media showed smiling guests from the party gathered on the lawn of a local winery in celebration, just hours before the accident -- the deadliest on official records since 2007. The 58-year-old bus driver was given “mandatory testing” at a hospital before being arrested and held in custody at nearby Cessnock police station, Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman told reporters.

He is cooperating with the investigation and “at this stage no charges have been laid,” she said. “We are investigating all avenues of driver behaviour.” Some passengers in the crash “were able to free themselves and walk to help and aid”, Chapman said, and no children are believed to be involved. The passengers were presumed to have been heading to their accommodation after the festivities, Chapman said.

No other vehicles appeared to have been involved in the crash, she said.