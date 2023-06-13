Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Tessori directs emergency measures to tackle Cyclone Biparjoy

Agencies
June 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has directed that the authorities concerned for taking measures on emergency basis to tackles any untoward occurrence in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy.

In a statement issued on Monday, he ordered to declared emergency in all organisations working under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Kamran Tessori also directed to make active all rain emergency centres in the metropolis.

He said that advance steps must be taken to evacuate people along coastal side and rescue teams be kept ready. The governor said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the government.

Agencies

