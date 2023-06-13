Two killed as bus rams into trailer in Shorkot

At least two persons lost their lives and two other were wounded when a bus hit a trailer from behind in Shorkot in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to detils, the accident took place at the Motorway near Baho Interchange in Shorkot where a bus collided with a trailer when its driver fell asleep, killing two person on the spot and injuring two other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Siraj and Asghar.