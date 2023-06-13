Very hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI-Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted very hot and humid weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

While thunderstorm with rain is forecast for Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Mithi, Nangarparkar, Islamkot and their surrounding areas.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 39-41 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 42-44 degrees Centigrade,

Dadu 43-45 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 41-43 degrees Centigrade, and Nawabshah 41-43 degrees Centigrade. Mainly, very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.