Water is cursed  

The problem of insufficient water supply in Karachi is disturbing, to say the least. The issue is worsened by the illegal alliance between the tanker mafia and the water board, which has turned a basic necessity like water into a curse for the residents of Karachi.

Water is the most basic of necessities, but considering how it is distributed to the residents of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest metropolis, has prompted some very serious questions about the government’s plans to address this urgent problem. The citizens of Karachi can only access water by paying hefty amounts, either for the purpose of cleaning or drinking. For instance, a 1000-gallon water tanker costs 3300 rupees, and a5000-gallon tanker costs 11,000 rupees, depending on your location.

This issue is to be highlighted at the highest forum in the country, and law enforcement authorities need to ensure that the tanker mafia refrains from such unlawful activities. Necessary steps for the continuous, unbiased, and equal distribution of water are to be taken.

LAIBA NAEEM,

Karachi.