Woman, 3 children drown in  Kallar Syedan

Rawalpindi -A 40-year-old woman along with three kids drowned in a seasonal Nullah in Kallar Syedan on Monday.

According to sources, a woman along with her three children of different ages went to wash clothes in Nullah Seerin at Choha Khalsa on Bewal Road when they all fell into deep water. They said that all the four persons died and Rescue 1122 divers were called to pull out the bodies. Local police also reached the spot and began investigation, they said. On the other hand, three cops including a police officer suffered bullet injuries when a police patrolling team of Police Station Ratta Amral came under heavy gunfire by two suspected dacoits in Hazara Colony. They said that the maimed cops identified as SI Muhammad Awais and Constables Atif Nawaz and Muhammad Waqas were rushed to hospital for medical treatment. A heavy contingent of police also reached the crime scene and a search operation was conducted in the area. Sources said that the police party was on routine patrolling when cops spotted two suspects and signaled them to stop for checking. However, the suspects opened fire on police party injuring three cops. After committing the crime, the criminals managed to escape from the scene.