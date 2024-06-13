135 police officials get promoted in Sukkur

SUKKUR - The Departmental Promotion Committee, headed by SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmad Shaikh on Wednesday has approved the promotion of 135 senior police officers to their next post based on seniority. The promotions include 12 driver constables elevated to the rank of head constable.

The Committee also addressed various pending matters, including the promotion of four personnel and disciplinary actions against some officers.

SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Sheikh congratulated the promoted officers and emphasized their responsibility to protect the lives and property of citizens, terming their work as a form of worship.

The promotions have been welcomed by the police personnel, who expressed their gratitude to SSP Sukkur. The move is expected to boost the morale of the police force. In a separate development, the Sukkur Police have achieved a major success in their crackdown on motorcycle snatchers and arrested two operatives of a group involved in these crimes by recovering four stolen motorcycles from their possession.