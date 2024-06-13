Thursday, June 13, 2024
19 IUB students get scholarships worth Rs4.3m from PEEF

Our Staff Reporter
June 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR    -   Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) has awarded a fully funded scholarship worth Rs4.3 million to 19 students of the University College of Nursing Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar distributed the scholarship cheques among the students. The VC thanked the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund’s administration for providing the scholarships to nursing students. Principal University College of Nursing Farhan Mukhtar, Director of Quality Enhancement Cell Prof Dr Asadullah Madani, Director of Financial Assistance Prof Dr Areeba Khan, and other committee members were also present on the occasion.

