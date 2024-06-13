3 ANF officials martyred in confrontation with drug smugglers

Gujar khan - Three officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) tragically lost their lives during a confrontation with drug smugglers on GT Road in the jurisdiction of the Dina police station in district Jhelum on Wednesday morning. The SHO of ANF police station in Dina, Mamoon ur Rasheed, reported to the Dina police that his team was stationed at the Taraki toll plaza near Sohawa. At 6:30 am, a white car with registration plate CH-632 approached from the Rawalpindi side. The officials signaled for the car to stop for a routine check, but the car quickly accelerated and fled the scene. As per the SHO’s statement, a distressing incident occurred when two vehicles belonging to the ANF party began pursuing the car. The situation escalated near Kala Bridge, close to Domeli Mor, as the criminals resorted to firing directly at the ANF personnel including head constable Gulzar, constable Mazhar, and Zeeshan, a private volunteer. The SHO stated that a group of five individuals, armed with advanced weapons, fled towards the hill in the dense jungle of Domeli terrain after firing at the officials, which proved fatal and two of them died at the spot, while one was seriously wounded. The police force from various stations in the district joined the ANF to apprehend the suspects, who were on the run. Under the supervision of DPO Jhelum, an operation was initiated, and it continued until the filing of this report. ANF SHO Mamoon stated that Gulzar and Zeeshan passed away immediately, while Mazhar succumbed to injuries and passed away in the hospital. The police have seized the car and apprehended its driver, while the suspects managed to escape with the bags.

Officials from the ANF in Lahore and Islamabad quickly responded to the situation in Dina. According to ANF sources, other law enforcement agencies were also called in to assist in the pursuit, which led to a nearby village in hopes of apprehending the criminals.

The bodies of the deceased officials had been transferred to the district headquarters hospital for a postmortem, and their funerals were performed at the police lines in Jhelum at 9 pm on Wednesday night, which was also attended by Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and senior officers of the ANF and police. The Interior Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, extended his sincere sympathies for the tragic loss of lives. The minister conveyed his deep admiration for the courageous individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice, including Head Constable Gulzar, Lance Naik Mazhar, and volunteer Zeeshan. Mr. Naqvi expressed a firm determination to ensure that those responsible for the incident are held accountable. He emphasized continuous efforts being made to combat drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, Dina police have filed a case under sections 302, 324, 353, 186, 148, 149, and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (1997), on Wednesday night.