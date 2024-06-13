40-day summer camp from 25th

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Department is going to launch a 40-day summer sports camps from June 25 to August 3 in all divisions of the province. Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said this while addressing a press conference at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and other officials were also present on this occasion. Faisal Khokhar said that summer sports camps of 12 games, including athletics, archery, badminton, table tennis, hockey, football, tennis, swimming cricket, karate, taekwondo and gymnastics will be organized in Lahore while the camps of six games will be conducted in other divisions of the province. He said that the children of 5 to 16 years of age could participate in the summer sports camps.