Thursday, June 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

40-day summer camp from 25th

Staff Reporter
June 13, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Punjab Sports Department is going to launch a 40-day summer sports camps from June 25 to August 3 in all divisions of the province. Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said this while addressing a press conference at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and other officials were also present on this occasion. Faisal Khokhar said that summer sports camps of 12 games, including athletics, archery, badminton, table tennis, hockey, football, tennis, swimming cricket, karate, taekwondo and gymnastics will be organized in Lahore while the camps of six games will be conducted in other divisions of the province. He said that the children of 5 to 16 years of age could participate in the summer sports camps.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1718174866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024