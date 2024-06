FAISALABAD - The district administration seized over 667-kg polythene plastic bags from various markets during the last five days. According to official sources, the teams, headed by assistant commissioners, seized 171-kg bags in tehsil City, 55-kg in tehsil Sadr, 16.7-kg in Chak Jhumra, 31-kg in Jaranwala, 70-kg in Samundri and 151-kg in tehsil Tandlianwala. The environment deputy director seized 172-kg bags from various shops in the city.