Thursday, June 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

A Country of 400 Million People!

June 13, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

According to UNDP predictions in a report released earlier this year, Pakistan’s population might exceed 403 million by 2050 if the current growth rate is not addressed.

I shudder to think what my country would look like with an unbelievable headcount of 400 million plus! Therefore, we should use our institutions and all media forums (print, electronic, and social) to educate and urge the nation about the importance of stabilizing the population at 245 million people for the next fifteen to twenty years. This would help us address many of our festering economic, social, political, and climate-related issues.

Indeed, I believe that external help may be sought and utilized, including adopting the latest reproductive control techniques, to enable us to stabilize our population at the present level of 245 million.

ABBAS R. SIDDIQI 

Migrant Deaths

Lahore.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1718174866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024