A Long-term Budget

The hammer has finally fallen. After months of anticipation, the federal budget has been presented by the Cabinet, and as predicted, it is largely an International Monetary Fund (IMF)-dictated document that seeks to enforce policies to recoup its loans. As such, the focus of the budget is firmly on “revenue collection” over everything else.

While the common citizen faces increased taxation, higher fuel prices, moderate development spending, and glacial economic growth, as a nation, we can see the overarching objective of this budget: long-term economic health. That is the silver lining of this fiscal budget. Pakistanis will once again tighten their belts so that the economy can be steered in the right direction, where one day, Pakistan is free from debt, safe from economic turbulence, and aiming for the GDP growth that its young and burgeoning population deserves. That goal should always be at the center of our government’s policymaking: eventual freedom from foreign interference in our economy and a stable economy to take advantage of that independence.

Alas, that goal is still far away. Pakistan’s interest payments have reached almost half of our budget outlay, while security needs take a significant chunk of the rest. To fix this, we have to sell off our state-owned enterprises and modernize our tax net, among other unpopular measures. While the final shape of the budget will be determined after the Parliament has debated its contents, as it stands, the budget has set extremely ambitious revenue collection targets. Reform sounds good on paper, but achieving it against competing interests is the real challenge.

The Pakistan Muslim League has a difficult road ahead; it has to bear the brunt of unpopular policies while the benefits of those policies lie far in the future.