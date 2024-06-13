Thursday, June 13, 2024
ANF seizes huge cache of drugs in Pasni IBO

Agencies
June 13, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized huge cache of drugs stocked for smuggling abroad in Pasni on Wednesday.

A spokesman of ANF said that a successful intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in Chor Bandar area adjacent to Makran coastal line.

During operation, 1014 kg drugs including 850 kg hashish, 164 kg Ice and 51,00 narcotics capsules concealed in secret location were recovered.

The drug peddler gang was planning to smuggle the recovered drugs abroad through sea route. Raids were conducted to arrest the ring leaders of the drug trafficking gang including Liaqat Baloch and Wahid Baloch. The spokesman of ANF said that the force was making all-out efforts for a drug free society.

