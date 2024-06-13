Thursday, June 13, 2024
Bahawalpur DC pays surprise visit to bus stand to check fares

Our Staff Reporter
June 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -    Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa conducted a surprise visit to the Bahawalpur Bus Stand. He reviewed the fares of buses and wagons given the recent decrease in petroleum product prices. He interacted with passengers and inquired about the reduction in fares. Secretary of Regional Transport Authority Arooj Fatima accompanied him on this visit. The DC inspected the cleanliness and sanitation facilities at the bus stand. He directed that the quality of sanitation services be improved. He further instructed that drinking water should be provided to the passengers.

