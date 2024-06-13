Body suggests proposals to cut govt expenditure

ISLAMABAD - In a far reaching decision which would help in cutting down the government expenditure, the high-powered committee, constituted by the Prime Minister for submitting recommendations to curtail government expenditures and cut government’s size, has recommended closing, merger and handing over some of the government departments to the provinces.

It was informed at a high-level meeting of the committee held in Islamabad on Wednesday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

However, speaking on the occasion, the PM directed the committee to submit concrete proposals after analyzing the best practices across the world.

The committee headed by Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission and comprising Federal Cabinet, Establishment Division and Ministry of Power Secretaries, renowned economists Dr Qaiser Bangali, Dr Farrukh Saleem and Muhammad Naveed Iftikhar, presented the report to the Prime Minister in the meeting. The committee presented short and medium- term recommendations containing introducing a contributory pension mechanism for newly-appointed employees, and abolishing vacancies lying vacant for over a year.

The committee suggested to engage private sector for service delivery in the government departments, besides banning unnecessary travel of government officials to cut expenditures by promoting teleconferencing.

The committee also recommended withdrawal of official vehicles from the officers availing the monetization facility.