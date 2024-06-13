Thursday, June 13, 2024
Budget 2024-2025: A Step in the Right Direction

June 13, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The Pakistani government is set to announce its budget for 2024-25, totaling over Rs 18 trillion. The Finance Minister will present the budget to the National Assembly on June 12. The goal is to address economic challenges and provide relief to the citizens.

The government aims to stimulate economic growth, support businesses, and increase revenue. The focus will be on creating jobs, improving education and healthcare, and simplifying tax payments. The target is to collect over Rs 12 trillion in taxes in 2024-25.

In my opinion, this budget announcement is a good step. The government’s commitment to managing finances and collecting revenue is crucial for economic stability. The focus on agriculture, IT, and exports will strengthen the economy, while attention to social development, governance reforms, and private sector investment will ensure long-term growth. The revenue target is ambitious but achievable with effective tax reforms. I believe the government’s efforts to help taxpayers and broaden the tax base are welcome moves. It will be interesting to see how these plans unfold in the coming months.

Migrant Deaths

ALI ZAIB,

Sukkur.

