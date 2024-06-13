Budget 2024-25: Steps to tackle climate change

Pakistan has been facing the dangers posed by climate change. Therefore, the government is taking steps to support efforts being made in climate mitigation.

According to the budget document available with Dunya News, the government has taken the steps to tackle the climate change issue.

These steps include:

1. Pakistan Climate Change Authority is made functional for climate mitigation and adaptation.

2. National Climate Finance Strategy to be finalised by Oct 2024 to bring Global Climate Finance in Pakistan. It will help take action on projects aimed at reducing Carbon Emission.

3. Data of foreign aid received for Climate Finance will be maintained by establishing a National Digital Climate Finance Monitoring Dashboard.

4. Gender and Climate Budget Tagging has been added in the Budgeting and Accounting System of the government. It will help in policy making and expeditious action in these sectors.

5. The government has fixed Rs4bn for E-bikes and Rs2bn for fans consuming less electricity.