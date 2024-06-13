Budget Outlay

Recently, we received 18.9 trillion, which is 30 percent higher than last year. We hope to be on top, but is this enough for those waiting for this money to be spent on health, education, agriculture, or other sectors? I do not think so. We lack the right mentality. Do we know who is getting how much and which department is receiving how much? I urge the finance minister and the government to reconsider our spending priorities and invest in essential sectors like health, education, and agriculture.

During my visit to the USA, I saw a thought-provoking message: “If you want to end a country, don’t fight with heavy materials, just finish the health and educational system.” Unfortunately, we seem to be following this path, having already compromised our educational system with widespread cheating. I request that the government and finance minister prioritize the growth and well-being of our people and make virtuous decisions to improve our educational system and healthcare. The IMF has done something good; now it is on us to wield it properly. Finance minister, please consider the growth of our lives with your marvelous thinking. This is not just a request to the finance minister but to the entire government. A 30 percent increase is a substantial boost for developing the country and tackling the weaknesses we’ve encountered in the past year. Reflecting on our history, we were indeed more prosperous when we prioritized our agricultural sector. Our economic influence was at its zenith. However, what is our current situation?

SHARAN,

Makran.