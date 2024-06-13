CDA to facilitate uplifting of old buildings in Blue Area

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has decided to improve/ renovate buildings of markazs and Blue Area of ??Islamabad. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by officers of CDA. Chairman CDA said that a business- friendly incentive plan should be presented within a week to improve the condition of the buildings. He further said that incentives will be given to the owners of the old buildings of Aabpara Market, Blue Area, G-6, F-6 and other commercial centers in accordance with the new regulations. He further said that incentives should be given to the owners of buildings of these marakiz considering contemporary needs and for boosting business activities in the city. It was decided in the meeting that action will be taken after June 30, 2024 against the buildings constructed and under construction without the approval of CDA. Therefore, the owners should apply for the approval of the building plan before 30 June 2024, otherwise the buildings will be sealed. The meeting further decided to increase the charges for the approval of the building plan. After July 1, 2024, building plans will be approved as per new charges. Meanwhile, The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has eliminated the requirement of Form B for getting admission in federal government schools. “It has come to our attention that the previous requirement of producing Form B as a condition for admission in federal government schools has inadvertently restricted access to education for underprivileged children,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. “This practice has disproportionately affected vulnerable populations, including undocumented children,” it added.