Child labour not to be tolerated: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that child labor was a violation of human rights, would not be tolerated in the province. In her message on International Day Against Child Labour, the CM said today was a day to renew our pledge to protect children from exploitation, and to ensure their right to education and childhood free of labour. The CM said: “Taking labor from innocent children is a criminal act and also socio-economic problem”. Children’s innocent hands should have pens, not tools, she stressed. The CM said: “Our children are our future. Together we can make child labor-free Punjab.”

The CM said that no child should be deprived of childhood innocence.

“We have to play our part to give children a life full of smiles and dreams”,

she added.