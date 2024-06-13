Chinese company acquires Lahore Citi Hospital, invests Rs700m

LAHORE - Jiu Zhou, a prominent Chinese company, in a joint venture with Pakistan’s TNC international, has acquired Lahore Citi Hospital.

In a significant move, Jiu Zhou has invested a substantial amount of Rs700 million to enhance the quality of medical services provided by the hospital.

The goal is to offer top-notch healthcare services to the citizens of Lahore.

Shafiq Ahmad Khan, CEO TNC International, told Gwadar pro that a joint venture has been established to advance medical development.

The initial achievement of this collaboration was the establishment of GEO PAK International Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, providing top-notch care.

He said, the Chinese company has acquired an 80% stake and intends to upgrade the hospital’s medical equipment and machinery to meet the latest standards.

The hospital, which opened on June 1, 2024, boasts advanced facilities, departments, machines, and technologies to offer comprehensive assistance to patients.

Ahmad emphasised that his company is facilitating the visit of numerous Chinese enterprises to enhance investment and encourage growth in various industries, such as livestock, automotive, mining, agriculture, technology, and solar energy.

He said that the business delegations from China have expressed a strong interest following their joint meetings with local entrepreneurs and thorough analysis of the domestic market.

Their confidence and assurance in investing in Pakistan have been bolstered, and they are committed to conveying the potential of Pakistan’s rapidly expanding market to other investment firms.

Wang Yanfei, CEO Jiu Zhou, mentioned that the Henan business delegation was visiting Pakistan in March 2024. “During our trip, we explored several cities in Pakistan and carefully assessed investment opportunities.

Within just two months, we finalised plans for our inaugural investment in a Lahore hospital and took it on lease for 10 years. This project marks our first venture in Pakistan, and we have ambitious plans to expand into diverse sectors. Pakistan stands out as an excellent investment destination.”