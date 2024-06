HYDERABAD - A meeting of the Divisional Enforcement Committee established for the prevention of electricity theft under the chairmanship of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider was held today in his office. Sajjad Haider said that consumers involved in electricity theft and who have not paid their electricity bills for a long time are guilty not only of the country but also of the citizens who pay their bills on time.