Thursday, June 13, 2024
Commissioner for finalising arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

APP
June 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABA   -   Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi has directed officers of WASA, HESCO and local bodies to finalise their arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in order to provide maximum facilities to people. Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting with officers of all relevant department of division in his office. Commissioner directed officers to remain in contact with the Deputy Commissioner and resolve problems of people so that Eid days pass amicably. Deputy Commissioner in his briefing said that meetings have been held with all departments and all arrangements have been finalised regarding Eid-ul- Azha. He said that in meeting with WASA it have been decided that uninterrupted water supply would be ensured besides cleaning of nullas and desilting was also continued regarding drainage of stagnant water in Eid days and he personally monitor that work. Commissioner directed HESCO authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply so that people could not feel any inconvenience. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul Aabdeen Memon, Chief Operation HESCO Zulfiqar Memon, DHO Lala Jaffer , Municipal Commissioner Manzoor Ahmed and other officers were also present in the meeting.

