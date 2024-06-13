Thursday, June 13, 2024
Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case

Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case
Agencies
June 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -   The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad has granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers in the case of attack on Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband, Khawar Manika. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the plea of PTI lawyer’s on Wednesday, seeking interim bail in the case. Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Usman Gill appeared before the court. The court accepted the bail and granted interim bail to Usman Gill till June 12 against the surety of Rs 5,000. It may be mentioned that the interim bails of Naeem Panjotha, Ali Ijaz Butar and Mirza Asim have been approved on June 11 in the case.

Agencies

