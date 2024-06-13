Thursday, June 13, 2024
Delegation of PU students visits PSCA

June 13, 2024
LAHORE    -   A delegation of students from Punjab University visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), here on Wednesday. According to details, the delegation consisted of 45 students from the Department of Criminology. The delegation was given a tour of Pakistan’s first “Virtual Women Police Station.” Operations Commander Shafiq Ahmed briefed the delegation about the workings of the “Virtual Women Police Station.” The students were informed about the 15 Emergency Call Center, the 15 panic button, and the live chat feature of the Women Safety App.

During the briefing, the delegation was briefed about the statistics of VWPS: 1,524 FIRs have been registered on women’s complaints through the Virtual Women Police Station. The delegation was briefed on the guidance provided during the stages of FIR registration, investigation, and trial.

So far, more than 450,000 women have installed the Women Safety App. Women should install the Women Safety App to get timely assistance and information.

