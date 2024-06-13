Endless Loop

As the Senate continues to bicker amongst itself, we can clearly see the result of confrontational politics adopted by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government. Both sides traded barbs on Tuesday in the Senate over the distribution of standing committees, with the opposition threatening to boycott the committees and the government insisting that the committees would function even without the opposition. The spillover resentment from the previous government is on display today.

In a tenure marked by repeated disregard of the constitution, parliamentary norms, and the spirit of democracy, the Imran Khan-led government ran roughshod over policies designed to foster cooperation. Its use of law enforcement agencies and anti-corruption forces to hound opposition leaders and imprison them shattered whatever bipartisan trust remained. PTI ruled like it did not care for the constitution, and now that it is in opposition, it should not expect to be treated differently. Political leaders from both the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) remember the denial of rights under the previous tenure – parliamentary and otherwise. Now that they are in a position of power, one can expect some measure of unwillingness to comply with previous norms. This is certainly not the desired solution. Endless reciprocal confrontation leads nowhere, especially in parliament where healthy structured debate is meant to benefit the citizens at

Although the PML-N and PPP might feel justified in responding in kind, they must remember that they represent a mature political class that knows how governments are run in a sustainable manner, where disagreement can coexist with respect and efficiency.

They must be the bigger party here, not perpetuate the cycle, and resolve the Senate committee controversies amicably, with the PTI opposition as part of the process.