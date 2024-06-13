Faisalabad CPO orders for foolproof security of cattle markets

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security to the cattle markets, especially during Eid holidays. Chairing a meeting of police officers in Police Lines Complex, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide full safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses. He directed the police officers to evolve a solid plan to arrest maximum criminals in addition to disposing of pending cases on priority basis. He also directed the police officers to deal with applicants politely and provide them justice at all levels.

He said that chief minister Punjab and Punjab IGP were positively monitoring the crime situation across the province. Hence, the police should focus on the arrest of maximum number of criminals including proclaimed offenders. In this connection, the best performers would also be encouraged with special prizes and commendation certificates, he added. He also directed the police officers to take appropriate steps to decrease the incidents of women harassment, drug trafficking and cattle lifting. There was huge rush in the cattle markets due to Eid-ul- Azha. Hence, the police should expand scope of its patrolling and provide foolproof security to the cattle markets across the district. In this connection, no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated, he added.

DRUG PEDDLER HELD, 23-KG HASHISH RECOVERED

Gulberg police arrested a drug peddler with 23-kg hashish here on Wednesday. According to police, a police team conducted a raid in the house in Chak No 279-RB Nadir Khan Wali and arrested the drug peddler, Shafaqat, with narcotics. The other members of the gang have also been apprehended and drugs over 50-kg have so far been seized from their possession. The accused was involved in selling contraband to students of educational institutes and hostels. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.