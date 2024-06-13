Thursday, June 13, 2024
Female drug dealer arrested in Karachi

APP
June 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The police claimed to have arrested a notorious woman drug dealer on Wednesday along with her two accomplices in Karachi. According to private news channel, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Arif Aziz stated that the police officials conducted a raid in Kala Kot area of the metropolis which resulting in the arrest of the female drug dealer and her associates involved in the crime. During the operation, the police recovered a large cache of drug from the possession of the arrested culprits. The SSP city disclosed that the arrested accused used to transport drugs from Balochistan to Karachi.

APP

