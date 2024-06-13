Food Authority seals KTH canteen

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Authority conducted a raid on the canteen of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) doctors’ hostel, discovering cockroaches and stale meat, which led to the canteen’s closure and a hefty fine.

According to a spokesperson of the Food Safety Authority, the raid was prompted by a complaint from doctors. The inspection team found severe violations of hygiene standards, including the presence of cockroaches and the use of stale meat.

Additionally, the canteen staff lacked medical certificates. The canteen was immediately sealed, and a substantial fine was imposed.

In a related operation, the Swat Food Safety team, in collaboration with the District Administration, dismantled a fake milk production factory. The team confiscated equipment and supplies, initiating legal proceedings against the owner.

Director General of the Food Authority, Wasif Saeed, instructed the hospital administration to take action against the contractor responsible for the canteen, emphasizing that the health of doctors must not be compromised. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru directed Food Safety Authority teams to conduct regular inspections of hospital canteens to ensure compliance with hygiene standards.