Thursday, June 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Food Authority seals KTH canteen

Our Staff Reporter
June 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Authority conducted a raid on the canteen of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) doctors’ hostel, discovering cockroaches and stale meat, which led to the canteen’s closure and a hefty fine.

According to a spokesperson of the Food Safety Authority, the raid was prompted by a complaint from doctors. The inspection team found severe violations of hygiene standards, including the presence of cockroaches and the use of stale meat.

Additionally, the canteen staff lacked medical certificates. The canteen was immediately sealed, and a substantial fine was imposed.

In a related operation, the Swat Food Safety team, in collaboration with the District Administration, dismantled a fake milk production factory. The team confiscated equipment and supplies, initiating legal proceedings against the owner.

Cleanliness drive: RWMC distributes biodegradable bags

Director General of the Food Authority, Wasif Saeed, instructed the hospital administration to take action against the contractor responsible for the canteen, emphasizing that the health of doctors must not be compromised. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru directed Food Safety Authority teams to conduct regular inspections of hospital canteens to ensure compliance with hygiene standards.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1718259542.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024