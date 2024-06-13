Free medical camp held for prisoners

MARDAN - On the initiative of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, a free medical camp was organized for prisoners in Mardan Central Jail.

Superintendent Central Jail Mardan, Najam Abbasi, welcomed MPA Iftikhar Mashwani and the team of doctors for organizing the medical camp. The camp was inaugurated by MPA Iftikhar Mashwani. Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters Hospital Mardan Dr. Javed Iqbal, Director Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) Dr. Tariq Mehmood, and 20 other specialist doctors, both male and female, participated in the camp.

About 1,200 inmates, both male and female, were examined and diagnosed by specialist doctors in the jail. Prescribed medicines were provided free of charge.

Paramedical staff and doctors assisted the incarcerated patients.

Lawmaker Iftikhar Mashwani observed all stages, including the examination of patients and the supply of medicines, expressing his satisfaction. Speaking on the occasion,

Mashwani said it is the responsibility of the state and institutions to provide security,

health, education, and other facilities to prisoners. He emphasized that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is working hard in the health sector for the common citizens.