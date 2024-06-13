Gold rate surges by Rs600 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs241,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs241,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs514 to Rs207,390 from Rs206,876 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs190,108 from Rs189,639, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. Per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $2,313 from $2,307, the Association reported.