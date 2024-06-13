Good, educated society to come into existence only through women education: VC RWU

Rawalpindi - A good and educated society only will come into existence through women education. “The education and knowledge of mother, her own economic standing and success, impacts the future of the generation she brings up,” said Vice Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) Dr Aneela Kamal during an interview with The Nation here on Wednesday.

She said that if a woman is educated, she will train her children’s well. “Thus a good and educated society will come into existence only with educated mothers,” she added. VC said that unfortunately there are some quarters who don’t want to educate girls as they think the women education unnecessary and wastage of time. Dr Aneela Kamal was of view that when a father of brother educate a girl, they are not just empowering her as an individual but empowering entire community. Educated women are more likely to delay marriage, have fewer and healthier children, and earn more money for their families, she said adding that they also more likely to advocate for social and political change in their communities.

“In fact, there is overwhelming evidence that shows educating girls is one of the most effective ways to improve social and economic conditions around the world,” she added.

She said that the government under the wise leadership of Chief Minister Punjab is committed to establish more colleges and universities for females. “Parents are also happy over establishing many women universities,” she said adding that the faculty of RWU is fully concentrating over educational, research, curricular activities and extracurricular activities of female students so that they could play their vital role in all stages of life after completing education. She said that a large number of female students are enrolled with RWU management of which is offering degrees in subjects of Botany, Chemistry, Physics, Zoology, Mathematics, Statistics, Management Sciences, Psychology and Media and Communication. VC RWU Dr Aneela Kamal said that educating girls is not just about changing individual lives but about changing the world. She urged the parents to send their daughters to universities for higher education.