Govt gets smooth sailing in Senate to lay annual budget

ISLAMABAD - Unlike the National Assembly, the federal government on Wednesday got smooth sailing in the Senate to lay a copy of the Annual Budget 2024-25 before the house. Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb laid a copy of the Finance Bill 2024 – containing the Annual Budget Statement – before the upper house in a peaceful manner contrary to the lower house of the parliament that witnessed a furore of the opposition PTI during the budget session.

The finance minister also moved a motion seeking recommendations by the house, if any, to the National Assembly on the Finance Bill 2024 as required under Article 73 of the Constitution. Following Senator Aurangzeb moved the motion, Chairman Senate Youaf Raza Gilani announced the lawmakers should submit proposals to make recommendations on the finance bill to the Senate Secretariat byJune 14. He said that no proposal would be entertained after the cut off time, adding that these recommendations should only be with reference to the finance bill.

After this, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz speaking on a point of public concern said the annual budget proposed more taxes on inflation-hit masses that would break backbone of middle class and low income people. “We on behalf of the people of Pakistan would like to lodge our protest and condemn this high-handedness of the govt where they are pushing the people against the wall,” he said.