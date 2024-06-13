Thursday, June 13, 2024
Govt sets Rs4.845tr as non-tax collection target

Imran Ali Kundi
June 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -    The federal government has set an ambitious non-tax collection target of Rs4.845 trillion for the next fiscal year heavily relying on petroleum levy, as the levy has been increased by Rs20 per liter on oil products.

The government would need growth of over 64 percent to achieve the non-tax collection target of Rs4.845 trillion in the next fiscal year 2024-25 as against the revised Rs2.947 trillion of the outgoing year. The breakup showed that the government would collect Rs24.809 billion as levies and fees including mobile handset levy, fee collected by the ICT administration and airport fee.

Meanwhile, the Rs477.117 billion would be collected from income from property and enterprise. The breakup showed that Rs1.2 billion would be collected as surplus of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Rs32.612 billion as PTA (4G licenses) Rs10.036 billion as regulatory authorities (surplus penalties), Rs96.353 billion as markup (provinces), Rs198 billion as markup of Public Sector Entities and others and Rs138.915 billion as dividends in the next fiscal year.

The government would collect Rs2.2555 trillion as receipts from civil administration and other functions. The breakup revealed that Rs4.8 billion would be accumulated as general administration, Rs2.5 trillion as State Bank of Pakistan profit, Rs42.427 billion as defence, Rs1.954 billion as law and order, Rs4.586 billion as community services and Rs1.925 billion as social services.

Meanwhile, Rs1.787 trillion would be collected as miscellaneous receipts. The details showed that the government would collect Rs16.916 billion as economic services, Rs15 billion as foreign grants, Rs1.281 trillion as petroleum levy, Rs25.6 billion natural gas development surcharge, Rs75 billion as citizenship, naturalization and passport fee, Rs58.654 billion as royalty on crude oil, Rs103.75 billion as royalty on natural gas, Rs25 billion as discount retained on local crude price, Rs28 billion as windfall levy against crude oil, Rs2.5 billion as Gas Infrastructure Development Cess, Rs3.537 billion as petroleum levy on LPG, Rs46 billion as extraordinary receipts (UNO), Rs5.854 billion as extraordinary receipts (others) and Rs100.516 billion as others during next fiscal year.

According to the budget documents, the development levy on petrol will see a steep rise of Rs 20 per litre. This increase, from the current Rs 60 to Rs 80 per litre, is expected to generate substantial additional revenue for the government.

Imran Ali Kundi

