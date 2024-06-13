Heli Safari Service to facilitate tourists at Shandur Festival

Peshawar - Arrangements for Helicopter Safari Service for the domestic and foreign tourists in Chitral have been completed and approval is being given for the immediate launch of the heli-service before the start of the 3-day Shandur Polo Festival in Chitral Upper being inaugurated on Friday, June 28.

In the light of the instructions of the Advisor to CM for Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Barkatullah Marwat signed an MoU with Petronet Aviation Authority in a simple ceremony held at his office in Peshawar Cantt on Wednesday. With this new development the heli service for tourists has been launched immediately.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism & Culture Zahid Chanzeb appreciated Secretary Tourism and Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority (KP CTA) for implementing his announcement on emergency basis.

Hence according to the announcement of the Advisor to CM on Tourism, the helicopter service for tourists has been officially launched, which he had done before the budget meeting. Before the announcement, he contacted the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and took him into confidence while the Chief Minister appreciated this initiative and assured his full cooperation in this regard.

On the occasion of the MoU signing, Director General KPCTA Barkatullah Marwat clarified that helicopter service was started for the convenience of tourists in wake of the Shandur Polo Festival. As per the agreement tourists will benefit from this service considerably and tourism will flourish in Chitral by leaps and bounds. He said that four packages of the safari helicopter tourism service have been designed.

The first heli package includes a flight and aerial tour over Chitral Airport, Kailash Valley and Lowari Tunnel. Package Two includes aerial tour from Chitral Airport and Trip to Tirich Mir Peak.

While, the third package will include a tour of Chitral Airport, Tirich Mir Peak, and the sprawling Qaqalisht Meadows, while package four includes a tour from Chitral Airport to Shandur Polo Festival.

Earlier, Secretary Tourism Bakhtiar Khan had also completed preliminary preparations on an emergency basis during meetings and contacts with the Civil Aviation Authority and other concerned authorities under the instructions of the Tourism Adviser.

Meanwhile, Advisor Tourism and Culture Zahid ChanZeb has eulogised the tireless efforts of the Secretary Tourism Bakhtiar Khan, DG KPCTA BarkatUllah Marwat and all their teams for implementing his announcement of launching Safari helicopter service for tourists in Chitral on an emergency basis and after contacting the Civil Aviation Authority and other authorised organisations for this purpose, an agreement was signed with the Patronat Aviation Authority. He appreciated the efforts of all tourism authorities for starting helicopter service for tourists before the beginning of the season and completing measures and preparations on an emergency basis.

It should be noted that for using and booking tourist Heli Safari service, mobile number 0333-5455566 or email ChiefPilot@PetronetAviation.com or ops@petronetaviation.com can be contacted anytime.