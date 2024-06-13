ILTC Pakistan addresses key issues in emergency meeting

LAHORE - The International Lawn Tennis Club (ILTC) of Pakistan convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday here at a local club to address various pressing issues.

The meeting was attended by 17 members as stipulated in the club’s constitution, including prominent figures such as Rashid Malik, Rao Iftikhar, Imtiaz Malik, Shafat Ahmed, Naveed Najam, Col (r) Asif Dar, Ch Fayyaz, Col (r) Naeem, Hameed-ul-Haq, Syed Naveed Hussain Rizvi, Inam-ul-Haq, Ch Akthar, Omar Quyyum, Afzal Chohan, Asad Niaz, Rana Zulfiqar, and Maj Sohail.

In response to a proposal from the International Lawn Tennis Council in London, Salim Saifullah and Ali Murtaza were also invited to the meeting. The aim was to resolve the issue surrounding the launch of another ILTC by them, which was deemed illegal and unconstitutional by the members. Notably, Saifullah and Murtaza did not attend the meeting, which members interpreted as an acknowledgment of the legitimacy of the existing body.

Senior club member Col Asif Dar, former Secretary General and Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, briefed the attendees on the past, present, and future activities of the club. The discussion included plans to induct new members, organize tournaments for players of all age groups, and facilitate participation in the ITF world-ranking events and bilateral competitions with friendly countries.