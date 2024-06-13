Thursday, June 13, 2024
Lawyers protest on Korangi Road ends after successful talks

Agencies
June 13, 2024
KARACHI    -   Negotiations between lawyers and a government agency were successfully completed on Wednesday, leading to an end to the protest being held on Korangi road. A protest by the legal community on Korangi Road in Karachi had brought traffic to a complete standstill, including the closure of the Qayyumabad flyover.

The protest, which began last night, had caused significant disruption to traffic flow on Korangi Road. Heavy traffic congestion is reported on the Qayyumabad flyover, trapping thousands of commuters on their way to work.

According to police, the protest erupted following a dispute between lawyers and officials from a government agency late last night. DIG South said that talks had been successful in ending the protest and efforts were being made to restore traffic on Korangi Road and Qayyumabad flyover.

