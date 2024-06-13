Meeting reviews security situation in Larkana on Eid ul Azha

LARKANA - Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa chaired a meeting in the Conference Hall of Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) here Wednesday to review the law and order situation in the city. The meeting was also attended by Mayor of Larkana Mayor Anwar Ali Luhar and SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso.

Municipal Commissioner Javed Abbasi briefed about the security plan for Eid-ul-Azha and deployment of personnel at municipal and Genso (Chinese) Company collection campus on Eid-ul-Azha.

SSP Larkana reminded the Mayor of Larkana that all preparations have been completed in this regard, including the security plan of Eid-ul-Azha to deal with the government’s potential moon soon rains and assured that strict action would be taken against the land mafia occupying the government lands. The meeting reviewed the ongoing development works in the city and expressed their determination to work on more projects. It was agreed to promote joint cooperation to further improve the peace and order situation of the city along with the development and prosperity of the city. Municipal, police and revenue officials also participated on the meeting.