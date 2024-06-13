Migrant Deaths

While Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah has put the blame for the fire that erupted in a building housing workers in the Kuwaiti city of Mangaf on “greedy real estate developers,” the responsibility for the tragedy goes far beyond that. The fire killed at least 41 people, with many more severely injured. This is an incident that requires deeper analysis and much-needed accountability beyond simply blaming unnamed property developers.

Migrant workers from South Asia to the Middle East, especially to the Gulf states, have always been presented with a poisoned chalice. On one hand, they escape unemployment and poverty in their own countries and have a shot at prosperity for themselves and their families through foreign remittances. On the other hand, workers, especially those in construction and other hard labor, are treated like cattle, with cramped quarters, limited rights, and a lack of proper safety equipment. They are sequestered in specific residential units and are often prevented from leaving them without proper authorization. Such conditions are not the result of individual property developers or isolated employers bending the rules; they are a result of the rules being designed in this specific way. In nations notorious for their strict law enforcement and onerous documentary requirements for every commercial enterprise, ensuring compliance with building safety laws should not be difficult at all.

Furthermore, migrant worker deaths in the Gulf countries have reached an alarming number, even if this specific incident is discounted. The Gulf states must do more to protect the workers who build and run their glass cities in the desert. Meanwhile, Pakistan, along with other South Asian countries, must do its part in pushing their Gulf counterparts to make appropriate reforms and ensure accountability.