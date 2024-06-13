Network launched for capacity building of youth, women

ISLAMABAD - The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Pakistan, in collaboration with the School of Leadership Foundation (SoLF), proudly announces the launch of “The Learning Network,” a groundbreaking initiative aimed at developing a national collaboration among youth and/or women-led organisations across Pakistan, including those working with refugees and host communities.

The Learning Network aims to create a dynamic platform designed to empower and strengthen organisations through thematic interventions for knowledge exchange and capacity-building of youth and/or women-led organisations. These organisations can further work on areas of Adolescent and Youth Reproductive Health (AY-RHR), life skills-based education (LSBE), prevention of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) or sexually transmitted infections (STIs), Gender Based Violence (GBV), mental health, and climate change resilience, says a press note issued here on Wednesday.

The Learning Network programme encompasses a series of 10 digital training sessions focusing on capacity building, financial management, and leadership management, identified through a comprehensive needs assessment survey. Additionally, 12 youth an/ord women-led organizations will undergo, in-person training in Islamabad.

The programme shall also offer self-paced e-modules tailored for young communication and media professionals involved in designing Social and Behavior Change Communication (SBCC) strategies. This would enhance their capacity to address Adolescent and Youth Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (AY-SRHR), child marriages, gender norms, and social norms, thereby amplifying the programme’s outreach and impact.

The statement said that registrations are now open for youth and/or women-led organizations to join The Learning Network. This is a unique opportunity to be part of an impactful initiative that aims to create lasting positive outcomes for the most vulnerable populations across Pakistan.