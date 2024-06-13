Over 20 injured in Hyderabad road mishap

HYDERABAD - More than 20 people including some critical were injured in collision between two over speeding vehicles here, police said on Wednesday. According to details, the accident took place outside Rahokia police station near Tando Jam in Hyderabad where a minitruck and a passenger coaster collided head-on. The passenger coaster caught fire after the collision. The collision and fire resulted in serious injuries to more than 20 passengers. The injured were shifted to civil hospital through private vehicles and ambulances where condition of four wounded people was stated to be critical.