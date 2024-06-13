Thursday, June 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Over 20 injured in Hyderabad road mishap

Agencies
June 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD    -  More than 20 people including some critical were injured in collision between two over speeding vehicles here, police said on Wednesday. According to details, the accident took place outside Rahokia police station near Tando Jam in Hyderabad where a minitruck and a passenger coaster collided head-on. The passenger coaster caught fire after the collision. The collision and fire resulted in serious injuries to more than 20 passengers. The injured were shifted to civil hospital through private vehicles and ambulances where condition of four wounded people was stated to be critical.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1718174866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024